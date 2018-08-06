 Hurricane Hector strengthens as it marches across Central Pacific
Star-Advertiser staff
August 6, 2018
Updated August 6, 2018 5:46am

  • COURTESY CENTRAL PACIFIC HURRICANE CENTER

    The 5-day forecast for Hurricane Hector as of 5 a.m. today.

Hurricane Hector gained in strength overnight as it continues its march westward across the Central Pacific.

With maximum sustained winds of 145 mph, up 5 mph from Sunday night, Hector’s center was located about 930 miles east-southeast from Hilo as of 5 a.m. today and moving west at 15 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

However, forecasters still expect the storm to pass south of the Hawaiian Islands and gradually weaken over the next few days.

“A motion toward the west-northwest at an increased forward speed is expected through Tuesday, followed by a westward motion Tuesday night through Friday,” weather officials said in a bulletin.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 30 miles from the storm’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 100 miles.

