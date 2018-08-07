 Ruby Rose cast as openly gay version of Batwoman
August 7, 2018
    Ruby Rose attends the LA Premiere of “The Meg” at TCL Chinese Theatre on Monday in Los Angeles.

NEW YORK >> Ruby Rose is making history with her latest role as Batwoman, the first openly gay superhero to headline a TV series.

Batwoman will be introduced in a December crossover event between the network’s other DC Comics shows, “Arrow”, “The Flash” and “Supergirl.”

A stand-alone series about Batwoman, whose real name is Kate Kane, is in development for the 2019-20 TV season. Kane is described as a highly-trained street fighter with a passion for social justice and a flair for speaking her mind.

Rose wrote today on Instagram that she’s “thrilled and honored” and “an emotional wreck” over the news. As a young, gay person, she never felt represented on TV.

Rose gained stardom when she was cast in season three of Netflix’s “Orange is the New Black.”


