Kauai man charged in hit-and-run that critically injured girl, 12

A 59-year-old man has been charged in connection with a January hit-and-run involving a 12-year-old girl in Hanamaulu.

Prosecutors charged Virgil M. Caday of Hanamaulu Wednesday with first-degree negligent injury, leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious bodily injury, inattention to driving and tampering with physical evidence.

His arraignment is scheduled to be held Monday. Caday’s bail has been set at $100,000 bail.

Police said Caday was operating a vehicle on Laukona Street on the morning of Jan. 11 when he allegedly struck the girl who was walking along the road, just south of Hoohana Street junction. He then fled the scene.

The child was medevaced to Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition. The Garden Island newspaper reported she suffered a brain injury, broken jaw and injured hand.

Police arrested Caday on Jan. 20 on suspicion of first-degree negligent injury and several other offenses and released pending further investigation.

He has a criminal record of driving under the influence of intoxicating liquor, consuming or possessing intoxicating liquor while operating a motor vehicle and criminal contempt of court.