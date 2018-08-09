Water main break forces closure of Kamehameha Highway in Haleiwa

SHARE















ADVERTISING

Update: 7:45 a.m.

Sunset Beach Elementary is closed today due to the water main break on Kamehameha Highway in Haleiwa.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Kamehameha Highway is closed at Haleiwa Beach Park due to a water main break.

The Honolulu Board of Water Supply said the rupture to a 16-inch main on the highway was reported at about 12:30 a.m. today, forcing the closure of the highway in both directions near the beach park.

There is no access for motorists to Haleiwa town from the Sunset Beach end of the highway. Motorists are advised to take the Haleiwa bypass.

City bus routes in Haleiwa town are also being re-routed.