 2 charged in officer-involved shooting incident
By Michael Tsai mtsai@staradvertiser.com
August 10, 2018
Updated August 10, 2018 8:00pm
Police have charged two people in connection with an alleged car theft incident that resulted in an officer-involved shooting on Wednesday in Kaaawa.

According to police, plain-clothes officers were attempting to detain a person who had been seen breaking into a car. The suspect attempted to flee in another car, which then struck two police vehicles and an officer, who fired his gun in response.

Police arrested three people at the scene. There were no injuries.

Stewart Basso, 44, was initially arrested on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder of a law-enforcement officer but was charged with first-degree vehicle break-in and first-degree resisting an order to stop a vehicle. He is being held in lieu of $100,000 bail.

Edwin Kalai, 40, was charged with third-degree promotion of a dangerous drug. His bail was set at $11,000.

The third person, a 21-year-old woman who was arrested on two outstanding warrants, was released pending charges.

