 Hawaii island siren testing to take place next week
By Star-Advertiser staff
August 10, 2018
Updated August 10, 2018 11:45am
Siren testing will be conducted on Hawaii island next Tuesday to Thursday, according to Hawaii Emergency Management Agency.

The testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Hoopuloa, Milolii; Hookena Beach Park, Captain Cook; Hawaiian Ocean View Estates, Ocean View; Honoka’a High School, Honokaa; Honomu, Hilo; Cooper Center, Volcano and Mountain View, Puna.

Nearby residents may hear the sirens sound six to eight times for 30-second to 3-minute intervals during the identified timeframe. The testing will also include short blasts known as “burps.”

During the tests, Emergency Management officials and technicians will be checking the functionality of the siren.

Residents with concerns about the siren test or their operations, or with reports of siren malfunctions, may contact the Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency at 935-0031.

