Man arrested for assault, drug possession

A 40-year-old man who was arrested in Waikiki early today for assault also was arrested for drug promotion after police said the man was in possession of illegal drugs.

Police arrested the man at the corner of Duke’s Lane and Kalakaua Avenue at 12:30 a.m. under suspicion of assaulting a 49-year-old man. They booked him for second-degree assault for causing substantial bodily injury.

They also took the man into custody on contempt warrants for failing to show up in court for driving without a valid driver license and to respond to a sit/lie citation.