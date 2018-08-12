California wildfire is 41% contained, firefighters report

LAKE ELSINORE, Calif. >> Aided by slightly cooler temperatures, firefighters are continuing to make progress as they work to subdue a wildfire that has burned across more than 35 square miles of Southern California’s Cleveland National Forest.

Lynne Tolmachoff of the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said Sunday the Holy Fire is 41 percent contained.

Tolmachoff says temperatures that have declined from triple digits to the 80s and 90s are helping firefighters advance on the blaze.

The Holy Fire — named for Holy Jim Canyon, where it began last Monday — has destroyed 16 structures.

It is one of nearly 20 blazes burning across California.

The state is seeing earlier, longer and more destructive wildfire seasons because of drought, warmer weather attributed to climate change and home construction deeper into forests.