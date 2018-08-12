 Man floating face down off remote Big Island beach possibly drowned, firefighters say
By Star-Advertiser staff
August 12, 2018
Updated August 12, 2018 1:10am
A man in his late 50s died Saturday in an apparent drowning in Hamakua on Hawaii island, firefighters said.

Firefighters responded to Waipio Valley Beach at about noon and found the man already out of the water with a beachgoer performing CPR on him near the shoreline.

A caller told firefighters that the man was found floating face down in about five feet of water before he was pulled to shore.

Firefighters picked the man up by helicopter and took him to awaiting paramedics who brought him to North Hawaii Community Hospital’s emergency room.

Firefighters said bystanders reported the man possibly drowned. His cause of death was under investigation.

