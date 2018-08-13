 Hawaii gives up legal fight against Trump administration’s travel ban
Hawaii gives up legal fight against Trump administration’s travel ban

Associated Press
August 13, 2018
Updated August 13, 2018 8:24pm

    Lt. Gov. Doug Chin sued to stop the travel ban from taking effect when he was attorney general last year.

Hawaii is dropping its legal fight against President Donald Trump’s travel ban on citizens from several mostly Muslim countries after the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the policy.

The state attorney general’s office voluntarily dismissed the case today.

Current Attorney General Russell Suzuki says while the state is disappointed in the Supreme Court’s decision, Hawaii’s fight pushed the administration to scale back its efforts.

Suzuki spokeswoman Dana Viola says the department weighed options, evaluated litigation rights and decided dropping the case was in the state’s best interest.

