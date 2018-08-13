Trial set for Honolulu police officer in domestic abuse case

The trial is set for a Honolulu police officer who has been charged with multiple counts of abuse involving a family member.

Ryan H. Konishi, 41, appeared before Circuit Judge Rowena Somerville at Honolulu District Court today on charges of 14 counts of abuse of a family or household member and two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening, all of which are considered misdemeanors.

Konishi pleaded not guilty to all charges. Somerville set his trial to be held in September. Konishi remains free after posting $28,000 bail.

The penalties for misdemeanor abuse and terroristic threatening are up to a year in jail.

Police arrested Konishi at or near the Kahala branch of the HawaiiUSA Federal Credit Union on July 21 on suspicion of first-degree terroristic threatening and 10 counts of abuse.

Shortly after his arrest, he was stripped of his police powers and assigned to desk duty.

Konishi has been with the police department for seven years and is assigned to District 6, which covers Waikiki.