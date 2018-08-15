 Suspect says smashing Trump’s star was ‘right and just act’
    Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that was vandalized on July 25 in Los Angeles. The man accused of smashing Trump’s star says his actions were a “rightful and just act.” Austin Clay pleaded not guilty to a felony vandalism charge in Los Angeles today.

LOS ANGELES >> The man accused of smashing President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame called it a “rightful and just act.”

Austin Clay pleaded not guilty to a felony vandalism charge today in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors say Clay took a pickax to Trump’s star on Hollywood Boulevard on July 25. It recognizes Trump for his work on the TV reality show “The Apprentice.” It has been repaired.

Clay spoke to reporters outside the courthouse today. He says he wanted to “bring about positive political change” and doesn’t believe prosecutors should have brought charges against him.

Clays says he thinks the “repercussions of it were only positive.”

If convicted, he could face up to three years behind bars.

