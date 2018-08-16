Manoa Falls Trail to close next week for rockfall survey

State officials said the Manoa Falls Trail will be closed for three days next week, starting Monday, for a rockfall mitigation survey.

The entire trail will be closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday as the state assesses and documents potential hazards within the falls viewing area, which has historically been the site of landslide events as well as documented injuries generated by falling rocks.

To eliminate the risk of hiker injury during the survey, the entire Manoa Falls Trail will be closed each day. Access to the trail will also be closed from Aihualama Trail. All hikers who attempt to enter Manoa Falls Trail via Aihualama will be redirected via a service rail to the Makiki-Tantalus Trail System.

The closures are extended to all commercial tour operators who conduct business on Manoa Falls Trail.

The trail reopens on Thursday, with normal hours from sunrise to sunset. Admission to the trail is free, but parking in the lot run by Paradise Park is $5 per car. State officials remind hikers that access into the pool area at Manoa Falls is prohibited and that anyone found beyond the signed, rope or fenced areas is subject to citations.