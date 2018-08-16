Parents at Play: Fun in the sun

The weather outside is lovely, these days, and we’re trying to spend as much time out there as humanly possible.

If you’re looking to join us, here are some fun options.

QUICK SHADE CASTER AND FLOPPY HAT

Seirus

For more shade, the Quick Shade Caster and Floppy Hat are both ideal, especially if you or your loved ones are fair-skinned and burn easily. The Caster not only shelters your face with its broad rim, but also your neck using a bandanna-type covering that stays securely attached to your shirt collar with a built-in clip and tether.

The floppy hat shades your face and neck and is built to maintain its shape all summer long. Machine wash, hang to dry. Measure your head size before ordering.

Prices vary; seirus.com.

POOL FLOATS

Intex

Heading to the pool? Don’t forget your sunscreen and a fun float. Intex makes a fantastic assortment of floats your family is sure to love.

One of our favorites this year is the inflatable Mega Unicorn, which is very colorful, very magical and very durable. And no, it’s not just for girls. Turns out boys love it too (and so do mom and dad).

Another new design this year is the Peacock. But previous years’ designs are still out there, including Mega Swan, Mega Flamingo and Mega Duck Island Floats.

It’s a tough choice, so you may end up with more than one. $29.99. intexcorp.com.

SUPER SPINNER

Super Spinner

A fun twist on the tire tree swing, the Super Spinner is a “UFO-shaped” (according to one 10-year old) disk swing that lets one or more kids (or even a parent) take a ride. Its “adjustable double-braided ropes and weather-resistant clips are designed for a safer, more comfortable ride,” according to the manufacturer.

Super Spinner can be suspended to swing and spin from trees, play sets or any other secure structural beam. There are two sizes available: The original can accommodate one or two little kids and can hold up to 200 pounds; the Super Duper Spinner lets more kids and adults ride and can hold up to 650 pounds.

$49.99 to $89.99 at Amazon or Target.

Armin Brott and Samantha Feuss are the authors of the popular parenting blogs mrdad.com and havesippywilltravel.com. For more reviews of toys and games, visit parentsatplay.com.