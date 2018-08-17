Flood advisory issued for Big Island

Heavy rain is expected throughout this afternoon for part of Hawaii island.

SHARE



















ADVERTISING

Heavy rain is expected throughout this afternoon for part of Hawaii island.

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory today for the Leeward side of the Big Island, including for Pohakuloa Training Area and Kalaoa.

At 2:20 p.m., heavy showers were falling at a rate of one to two inches per hour over the Leeward side, between Kamuela and Puuanahulu, and along Saddle Road west of Pohakuloa Camp.

The weather service warned the public to stay away from streams and low-lying areas prone to flooding.

The advisory is set to expire at 5:15 p.m.