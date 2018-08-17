 Hikianalia departure delayed to Saturday
August 17, 2018 | 91° | Check Traffic

Top News

Hikianalia departure delayed to Saturday

By Nina Wu nwu@staradvertiser.com
August 17, 2018
Updated August 17, 2018 2:40pm

  • BRUCE ASATO / JULY 30

    Hikianalia was originally scheduled to depart Sand Island on July 30, but was delayed due to unfavorable weather conditions caused by Hurricane Hector and final canoe preparations.

ADVERTISING

Due to weather concerns, the Hikianalia did not depart for northern California today, as announced earlier, according to the Polynesian Voyaging Society.

The Hikianalia has rescheduled its departure time to 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

“The forecasted track of Hurricane Lane does not pose a risk to the canoe, but we are making a conservative decision to take one last look at the forecast early tomorrow morning,” said Nainoa Thompson, president of the Polynesian Voyaging Society, in a news release.

Hikianalia was originally scheduled to depart Sand Island on July 30, but was delayed due to unfavorable weather conditions caused by Hurricane Hector and final canoe preparations.

The departure of Hikianalia will launch “Alahula Kai o Maleka,” Hikianalia’s California Voyage, honoring the frequented ocean pathway between Hawaii and California. She will set sail for about 30 days, and is due to arrive in San Francisco in mid-September to coincide with the Global Climate Action Summit.

PREVIOUS STORY
Investigators to give Ohio State report on Urban Meyer next week
Comments (1)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING