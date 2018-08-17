Hikianalia departure delayed to Saturday

Due to weather concerns, the Hikianalia did not depart for northern California today, as announced earlier, according to the Polynesian Voyaging Society.

The Hikianalia has rescheduled its departure time to 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

“The forecasted track of Hurricane Lane does not pose a risk to the canoe, but we are making a conservative decision to take one last look at the forecast early tomorrow morning,” said Nainoa Thompson, president of the Polynesian Voyaging Society, in a news release.

Hikianalia was originally scheduled to depart Sand Island on July 30, but was delayed due to unfavorable weather conditions caused by Hurricane Hector and final canoe preparations.

The departure of Hikianalia will launch “Alahula Kai o Maleka,” Hikianalia’s California Voyage, honoring the frequented ocean pathway between Hawaii and California. She will set sail for about 30 days, and is due to arrive in San Francisco in mid-September to coincide with the Global Climate Action Summit.