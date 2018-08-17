Lane strengthens to Category 2 hurricane as it continues westward march

Lane got significantly stronger overnight and is now a Category 2 hurricane.

Now packing maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, Hurricane Lane was located 1,590 miles east-southeast of Hilo at 5 a.m. today and was moving west at 16 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Weather officials expect Lane to become a major hurricane tonight and to move west or west-northwest over the next few days.

The Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale for Hawaii is a 1 to 5 categorization based on the hurricane’s intensity. The scale provides examples of the type of impacts associated with wind intensity.

>> Tropical Storm: winds 39-73 mph (34-63 kt)

>> Category 1: winds 74-95 mph (64-82 kt)

>> Category 2: winds 96-110 mph (83-95 kt)

>> Category 3: winds 111-129 mph (96-112 kt)

>> Category 4: winds 130-156 mph (113-136 kt)

>> Category 5: winds 157 mph and up (137+ kt)

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from Lane’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.