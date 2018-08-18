Bat-wielding suspect assaults officer in Pearl City, police say

A 54-year-old man was in police custody Friday after he assaulted a Honolulu police officer with a bat in Pearl City, police said.

The man initially threatened a store employee with the bat at about 3:45 p.m., police said.

When officers tried to detain the man, he assaulted a female officer with the bat, police said. The officer was treated at a hospital for pain to her hip area and released.

Police arrested the man for investigation of terroristic threatening, assault on a law enforcement officer, and resisting arrest.

The man was arrested at Walmart, 1131 Kuala St., at 4 p.m.