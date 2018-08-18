UH football trains without naming starting quarterback

The University of Hawaii football team broke training camp on Saturday without declaring a No. 1 quarterback. Justin Uahinui (11) hands off to Miles Reed (26). Last year's quarterback starter, Cole McDonald (13) is in back waiting for his turn in the hand off drill.
The orange jerseys belong to the UH quarterbacks (l-r) Justin Uahinui (11), Kolney Cassel (15), Chevan Cordeiro (12) and Cole McDonald (13).
UH coach Nick Rolovich said there is no compelling reason to name a starting quarterback ahead of the coming weekend’s opener against Colorado State in Fort Collins, Colo. Cole McDonald, a third-year sophomore, and true freshmen Chevan Cordeiro and Jeremy Moussa are the top candidates.
Head coach Nick Rolovich acknowledged that Cole McDonald, Chevan Cordeiro and Jeremy Moussa have “been accurate most of camp.”
Cole McDonald (13) said his preference is to be regarded as a passer. “If I wanted to run the ball, I’d be a running back,” said McDonald, who has embraced the run-and-shoot schemes.
Wide receiver John Johnson (88) catches the ball during passing drills.
Quarterback Cole McDonald (13) and wide receiver Tristin Kamaka (17) talks during drills.
Wide receiver Eric Rooks (86) catches the ball during drills.
The Warriors have resurrected the four-wide offense this year following a six-season hiatus. Many of the concepts are in place, although a favorite will be introduced later because of its complexity.
-
Quarterbacks Jeremy Moussa (18) and Cole McDonald (13) were among those warming up Saturday.