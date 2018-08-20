 Coast Guard updates port conditions in advance of Hurricane Lane
Star-Advertiser staff
August 20, 2018
Updated August 20, 2018 3:08pm

    The Coast Guard cutter Oliver Berry enters Honolulu Harbor in 2017. The U.S. Coast Guard has set a port condition of “X-Ray” for Hawaii island ports, and “Whiskey” for Oahu, Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kauai ports in advance of Hurricane Lane.

The U.S. Coast Guard at 11 a.m. today set a port condition of “X-Ray” for Hawaii island ports, and “Whiskey” for Oahu, Maui, Lanai, Molokai and Kauai ports in advance of Hurricane Lane.

Port condition X-Ray means gale force winds of above 39 miles per hour are expected within 48 hours for the commercial ports of Hilo and Kawaihae harbors.

Port condition Whiskey means gale force winds are expected within 72 hours at the commercial ports of Barber’s Point, Honolulu, Kalaeloa and Kewalo Basin harbors on Oahu;. Kahului on Maui; Kaumalapau, Lanai; Kaunakakai, Molokai; and Nawiliwili Harbor and Port Allen, Kauai.

While port facilities will remain open, there will be limited traffic and transportation for bulk oil and hazardous material.

The Coast Guard Captain of the Port asks that all pleasure craft seek sheltered waters, and that all ocean-going vessels and barges 200 gross tons and above, without an approved application, remain in port. Ocean-going vessels should also make preparations to depart before the setting of port condition “Zulu.”

At port condition Zulu, gale force winds are expected within 12 hours, all activity is suspended, and the port is closed.

