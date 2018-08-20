Man critically injured in Makaha after attack by trio

Police have initiated an attempted murder investigation involving a 30-year-old man who was allegedly attacked by three adult male suspects in Makaha.

Police said an argument occurred between the suspects and the victim at Makaha Beach Park at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday. The suspects then assaulted the victim, causing multiple stab wounds.

Police said the victim was transported to a hospital in extremely critical condition.

The assailants fled before police arrived at the scene. There are no arrests at this time.