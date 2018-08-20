How to pack a disaster preparedness kit

With Hurricane Lane lining up to possibly wallop Oahu, city officials are warning that it could take days to reach everyone affected by a hurricane on Oahu. They suggest everyone consider disaster preparedness, such as having enough supplies to survive for at least 14 days.

Here is a rundown of what you can pack for your disaster supply kit, courtesy of the city’s Department of Emergency Management.

WHAT’S IN YOUR KIT?

Your disaster supply kit should contain enough of the following items to last for a minimum of 14 days. These items include:

>> Water: One gallon per person per day for drinking and sanitation use.

>> Food: Nonperishable food that does not require cooking. Also “survival foods” such as peanut butter, protein shakes, dried fruits and nuts.

>> Eating utensils: Plates, mess kits, forks and chopsticks. Nonelectrical can opener is a must.

>> Radio: Battery-powered or hand-crank radio with NOAA weather alert.

>> Light: Flashlight or portable fluorescent light.

>> Batteries: Have plenty and check them annually.

>> First-aid kit: Get a well-stocked kit. Consider enrolling in a first-aid certification course.

>> Whistle: It’s important for signaling for help because the sound carries much farther than the human voice.

>> Dust mask: Helps filter contaminated air.

>> Sanitation items: Including moist towelettes, heavy-duty garbage bags, hand sanitizer, toilet paper, baking soda or kitty litter to absorb odors, gloves and plastic ties.

>> Maps: Local area maps.

>> Tools: Including a wrench or pliers to turn off utilities, and duct tape.

>> Prescriptions: Including special medications, glasses and medical devices.

>> Pet supplies: Food, extra water and medication.

>> Miscellaneous items: Including infant formula, diapers, incontinence supplies and feminine products.

Visit the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management’s website for more disaster preparedness information and to access downloadable information sheets.