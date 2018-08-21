Federal grant awards $1.5M for clean buses on Hawaii, Kauai and Maui

Hawaii, Kauai and Maui counties will receive $1.5 million from the Federal Transit Administration to purchase or lease a fleet of new, zero- or low-emission transit buses, according to U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz.

Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced the grant today, which was awarded following joint efforts by the state Department of Transportation and receiving counties. The funds will also go toward the facilities and equipment needed to maintain the new fleet.

“Investing in new clean buses means that the many residents on Hawaii island, Kauai, and Maui who depend on public transit to get to school or work every day will continue to have an affordable, reliable way to get around,” said Schatz in a news release. “This federal funding will help ease traffic congestion and cut commute times, all while reducing carbon pollution.”