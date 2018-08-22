 Hawaii Waterman Hall of Fame induction postponed
August 22, 2018 | 88° | Check Traffic

Top News

Hawaii Waterman Hall of Fame induction postponed

By Cindy Luis cluis@staradvertiser.com
August 22, 2018
Updated August 22, 2018 12:26pm
ADVERTISING

The Hawaii Waterman Hall of Fame induction banquet, scheduled for Thursday at Outrigger Canoe Club, has been postponed due to hurricane-related concerns.

Officials are working on rescheduling the event, likely for some time next month. The ninth class of inductees are comprised of big-wave legend and tow-in surfing pioneer Dave Kalama; six-time world tandem surfing champion and Kauai Ocean Safety Chief Kalani Vierra; adaptive surfing champion and Paralympian Ann Yoshida; and the late Woody Brown, a big-wave surfer credited with designing the world’s first modern ocean-going catamaran.

Information will be available at dukefoundation.org.

PREVIOUS STORY
Facebook Live: NOAA meteorologists answer questions about Hurricane Lane
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING