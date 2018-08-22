Hawaii Waterman Hall of Fame induction postponed

The Hawaii Waterman Hall of Fame induction banquet, scheduled for Thursday at Outrigger Canoe Club, has been postponed due to hurricane-related concerns.

Officials are working on rescheduling the event, likely for some time next month. The ninth class of inductees are comprised of big-wave legend and tow-in surfing pioneer Dave Kalama; six-time world tandem surfing champion and Kauai Ocean Safety Chief Kalani Vierra; adaptive surfing champion and Paralympian Ann Yoshida; and the late Woody Brown, a big-wave surfer credited with designing the world’s first modern ocean-going catamaran.

Information will be available at dukefoundation.org.