 Fire chars Kaimuki home
By Star-Advertiser staff
August 23, 2018
Updated August 23, 2018 9:14am
Honolulu firefighters extinguished an early morning fire at a two-story home in Kaimuki today.

Ten units staffed with 39 firefighters responded 12:41 a.m. to 827 17th Ave. Upon arrival five minutes later, firefighters found smoke and flames emanating from home’s left side.

A man and a woman in the home were alerted to the fire by a smoke detector, according to fire officials, and escaped without injuries. Firefighters had the fire under control at 1:35 a.m. and fully extinguished at 3:42 a.m.

The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the fire. No damage estimates were immediately available. No injuries were reported.

