Making the best of science

What better way to start off a new school year than by learning about art, science and building.

Just Add Milk Science and Art Kit

Griddly Games

While it’s definitely possible to do some of the experiments in this kit by adding nothing more than milk, if you want to do them all, you’ll need a few other items from your cupboard, including glue, a bottle of cola, white vinegar and baking soda. Once you’ve got all your ingredients together, you’re ready to start learning about the science of art (or is it the art of science?). You’ll experiment with natural reactions (such as what happens when you drop food coloring into milk and then add a drop of soap), watch how colors explode, and create tie-die-type designs that you can turn into mouse pads and other real works of art. $15.95. Ages 5+ (adult supervision recommended). griddlygames.strikingly.com

Space Racers

Laurence King

Space Racers contains everything you need to press out and make sturdy paper models of 10 rockets (eight are historically accurate and range from the earliest rockets to the futuristic, two are imaginary). In addition to the instructions, there’s a separate, fact-filled booklet by Isabel Thomas that explores rocket science and space exploration. If you’re fascinated by space, rocket ships and the science that makes it all possible, you’ll love this kit. Under $19. Ages 7+. laurenceking.com/us