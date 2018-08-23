NOAA meteorologist answers reader’s questions on Hurricane Lane

Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji took reader’s questions today at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Honolulu. Meteorologist Eric Lau answered questions and provided an update on the storm’s track.

SHARE















[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji took reader’s questions today at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Honolulu. Meteorologist Eric Lau answered questions and provided an update on the storm’s track.

Watch the full Facebook Live and see if your question was answered and get the latest update.