NOAA meteorologist answers reader’s questions on Hurricane Lane
By Star-Advertiser staff
Posted August 23, 2018
August 23, 2018
Updated August 23, 2018 12:27pm
Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji took reader’s questions today at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Honolulu. Meteorologist Eric Lau answered questions and provided an update on the storm’s track.
SHARE
FACEBOOK
Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji are taking reader’s questions today at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Honolulu.
[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
Yunji de Nies and Ryan Kalei Tsuji took reader’s questions today at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration in Honolulu. Meteorologist Eric Lau answered questions and provided an update on the storm’s track.
Watch the full Facebook Live and see if your question was answered and get the latest update.