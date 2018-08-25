 Aide says Sen. John McCain has died
Associated Press
August 25, 2018
Updated August 25, 2018 2:30pm

    Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., has died, reports an aide.

McCain discontinued medical treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer, his family said on Friday.

The 81-year-old McCain surpassed expectations for survival, but “the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict,” the family said in a statement. “With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”

The six-term GOP senator, whose birthday is Aug. 29, had been away from the Capitol since last December.

McCain’s wife, Cindy, said in a tweet earlier today that the McCain family was “overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from around the world” after Friday’s announcement.

