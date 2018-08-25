Aide says Sen. John McCain has died

WASHINGTON >> An aide says senator, war hero and GOP presidential candidate John McCain has died.

McCain discontinued medical treatment for an aggressive form of brain cancer, his family said on Friday.

The 81-year-old McCain surpassed expectations for survival, but “the progress of disease and the inexorable advance of age render their verdict,” the family said in a statement. “With his usual strength of will, he has now chosen to discontinue medical treatment.”

The six-term GOP senator, whose birthday is Aug. 29, had been away from the Capitol since last December.

McCain’s wife, Cindy, said in a tweet earlier today that the McCain family was “overwhelmed by the outpouring of love and support from around the world” after Friday’s announcement.