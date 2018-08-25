Power restored to most homes at Iroquois Point

Power was restored to most of the neighborhood at Iroquois Point this morning after fallen trees took out power lines and a pole shortly before 7 a.m.

Hawaiian Electric Co. reported restoring power after crews with Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii completed repairs at about 9:40 a.m.

A majority of the 1,400 homes in the former naval housing area on the Ewa side of the mouth of Pearl Harbor Channel had their power restored, the company said.

The Navy was continuing to work at the site to restore power to the remaining customers, the company said.