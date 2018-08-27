Big Island police open assault investigation following Hilo attack

Hawaii island police have initiated an assault investigation involving a male victim who was transported to Oahu for injuries sustained in an attack near Four Mile Beach Park in Hilo.

Police said a male suspect and the victim were involved in a dispute near the beach park entrance at approximately 5:45 p.m. Sunday. The argument intensified and the suspect allegedly struck the victim in the face.

The victim was medevaced to Oahu to be treated for his injuries sustained in the assault.

Police said the suspect who was with two other males fled the area in white Nissan Frontier pickup truck.

The suspect is described as 5 feet 10 inches and 200 pounds. He is also bald and was shirtless and wearing shorts at the time of the assault.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the police department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or call officer Toni Rosete at 935-3311.