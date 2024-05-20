Auburn RB Brian Battie critical after shooting; brother killed

Auburn kick returner and running back Brian Battie remains in critical condition after a shooting early Saturday morning in Florida that claimed the life of his brother, Tommie Battie IV.

Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze said today that Brian Battie had a “setback” Sunday night and that he remains on a ventilator.

The shooting occurred in Sarasota. Police said there were multiple shooting victims when they arrived at a plaza. Tommie Battie IV was pronounced dead at the scene. Four others were transported to area hospitals.

Brian Battie averaged 23.0 yards on 28 kickoff returns in 2023, his first season at Auburn. He was also fourth on the team in rushing yards (227), scoring a touchdown. He played his first three seasons at South Florida, rushing for 1,185 yards during the 2022 season.