Ala Moana Boulevard road closure rescheduled to this week

State officials have rescheduled the full closure of a stretch of Ala Moana Boulevard to this Tuesday and Wednesday night for construction of the pedestrian bridge.

Work that was originally scheduled last week was canceled due to weather conditions, officials said.

The closure is scheduled so crews can safely pour concrete for the pedestrian bridge deck, according to the Hawaii Department of Transportation.

The closure is scheduled as follows:

>> 7 p.m.-4 a.m. Tuesday night: All lanes, both directions, closed to vehicles between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street.

>> 7 p.m.-4 a.m. Wednesday night: All lanes, both directions, closed to vehicles between Ward Avenue and Kamakee Street.

If there are further cancellations, work may be scheduled through Friday morning.

During closure hours, motorists will be detoured to Auahi Street where they may get back onto Ala Moana Boulevard by Kamakee Street and Ward Avenue.

“Motorists are reminded to drive with caution and follow all traffic control signs,” said HDOT. “Message boards have been posted to provide advanced notice of closure information. Special duty police officers will be on site assisting with safety procedures.”