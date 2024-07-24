Moped rider, 61, critically hurt in Kalihi collision

A 61-year old woman was critically injured Tuesday night when a vehicle crashed into the moped she was riding on North School Street in Kalihi, Honolulu police said.

According to the Honolulu Police Department’s Traffic Division, the woman was traveling west on North School Street, near Makuahine Street, about 8:25 p.m. when a vehicle driven by a 58-year-old man attempted to make a left turn and collided with the moped.

The woman, who was ejected onto the road, was treated by Emergency Medical Services paramedics and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The man remained at the scene, police said, adding that speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.