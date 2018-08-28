 Brown water advisories in effect for multiple islands
By Star-Advertiser staff
August 28, 2018
Updated August 28, 2018 10:05am
The state Health Department this morning issued a brown water advisory for Waimea Bay on Oahu’s North Shore, several beach parks on Maui, and the entire islands of Kauai and Hawaii due stormwater runoff entering coastal waters.

On Maui, brown water advisories were issued for Hanakaoo Park, or Canoe Beach, East Maui and DT Fleming Park.

Brown water advisories are also in effect for Kauai and Hawaii island.

A statewide brown advisory issued last week due to the expected arrival of Hurricane Lane, meanwhile, has been canceled.

The state Health Department advises the public to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer, manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals and associated flood debris.

While not all coastal areas may be affected by runoff, the state generally recommends the public stay out if the water is brown, continue to practice good personal hygiene and follow up with a primary care physician with any health concerns.

Updates are available at this link.

