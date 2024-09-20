Police recover body from ‘Boiling Pots’ in Hilo

Hawaii island police have recovered the body of a deceased man from the waters of “Boiling Pots” at Wailuku River State Park in Hilo two days after a swimmer had been reported missing.

A search had been underway for the swimmer after witnesses said they saw him entering the water and getting pulled under by rapids at the spot Tuesday, without resurfacing.

Police had opened a missing person investigation, and presumed the body to be the man, who has not yet been identified but is believed to be a visitor.

On Thursday afternoon, rescue personnel from the Hawaii Fire Department located the body about 30 feet below the surface of one of the pools at “Boiling Pots.”

The victim was taken to Hilo Benioff Medical Center for pronouncement of death.

Police have initiated a coroner’s inquest investigation for the case, and ordered an autopsy to determine the exact cause of death.

The victim’s identity is being withheld pending positive identification and notification of next of kin.

Police ask anyone who may have information to contact Detective Kimo Keli’ipa’akaua of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at 808-961-2375 or kimo.keliipaakaua@hawaiicounty.gov.