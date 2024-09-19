Bicyclist in serious condition from downtown collision

A bicyclist estimated to be 59 years old is in serious condition after a collision with a car near downtown Honolulu this afternoon, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to the scene at about 3:30 p.m. today at the intersection of Queen Emma and South Kukui streets.

Paramedics treated the man for injuries and rushed him to a trauma hospital in serious condition.

No details on what led to the collision were available. It remains unknown whether the bicyclist was wearing a helmet.