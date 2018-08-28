Thousands of gallons of raw sewage released into Kapalama stream

The city responded early this morning to a sewer overflow at 1015 N. School St. that sent an estimated 31,725 gallons of raw wastewater into a storm drain that empties into Kapalama stream and eventually, Honolulu Harbor.

SHARE















ADVERTISING

The city responded early this morning to a sewer overflow at 1015 N. School St. that sent an estimated 31,725 gallons of raw wastewater into a storm drain that empties into Kapalama stream and eventually, Honolulu Harbor.

City environmental services crews received a call at 3:17 a.m., and were able to stop the discharge at 6 a.m.

A total of 32,925 gallons of raw wastewater came out of a manhole at North School Street after wet weather overloaded a 36-inch pipe. City crews were able to recover 1,200 gallons, while about 31,725 gallons went into a storm drain.

Warning signs have been posted, and city crews are taking water samples.

The state Health Department, which was notified, has also issued a wastewater discharge advisory, warning the public to remain out of waters from the Kapalama canal near 1015 N. School St. to Honolulu Harbor.

City crews have cleaned, disinfected and deodorized the affected area. The city reminds residents not to drain rainwater into the sewer system by opening clean outs and manholes and to refrain from draining rain gutters into the system. The sewer system, said the city, is not designed to accommodate excess rainwater.