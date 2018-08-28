 Woman critically injured after car strikes her near Don Quijote Honolulu
Woman critically injured after car strikes her near Don Quijote Honolulu

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 28, 2018
Updated August 28, 2018 7:45am
A pedestrian sustained critical injuries after she was struck by a vehicle near Don Quijote in Honolulu.

Police said a 29-year-old Honolulu man was traveling northbound in a vehicle on Kaheka Street at about 11:35 p.m. Monday.

He was turning onto Kanunu Street when he struck the pedestrian described to be a Honolulu woman in her 30s to 40s.

Police said she was in a marked crosswalk at the time of the collision.

Emergency Medical Services responded and administered advanced lifesaving treatment on the woman who sustained a head injury. Paramedics transported her to a hospital in critical condition.

