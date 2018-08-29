Man and woman who died in Kipapa Gulch crash identified

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man and woman who died in a single-vehicle crash near Kipapa Gulch as Terry A. Nichols and Sheila Nichols, both 61, of Waipahu.

The causes of death are pending.

Police said the crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. Friday on Kamehameha Highway when a male driver later identified as Terry Nichols was operating a 2008 Toyota Tacoma and attempted to overtake a vehicle.

He was traveling northbound in the left lane of the highway. As he changed into the right lane, Nichols swerved back into the left lane when he saw another vehicle.

Police said he lost control of the truck and went up an embankment. The truck then rolled onto its roof.

Police said Nichols and his passenger, Sheila Nichols, died at the scene.