 Man and woman who died in Kipapa Gulch crash identified
August 29, 2018 | 80° | Check Traffic

Top News

Man and woman who died in Kipapa Gulch crash identified

By Star-Advertiser staff
August 29, 2018
Updated August 29, 2018 7:25am
ADVERTISING

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office has identified a man and woman who died in a single-vehicle crash near Kipapa Gulch as Terry A. Nichols and Sheila Nichols, both 61, of Waipahu.

The causes of death are pending.

Police said the crash occurred at about 3:45 p.m. Friday on Kamehameha Highway when a male driver later identified as Terry Nichols was operating a 2008 Toyota Tacoma and attempted to overtake a vehicle.

He was traveling northbound in the left lane of the highway. As he changed into the right lane, Nichols swerved back into the left lane when he saw another vehicle.

Police said he lost control of the truck and went up an embankment. The truck then rolled onto its roof.

Police said Nichols and his passenger, Sheila Nichols, died at the scene.

PREVIOUS STORY
Murder charge in Laquan McDonald shooting is political, accused Chicago cop says
Comments (0)
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the TERMS OF SERVICE. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING

ADVERTISING