  • Wednesday, August 29, 2018
Kauai man dies trying to save dog in rain-swollen stream

By Rosemarie Bernardo rbernardo@staradvertiser.com
August 29, 2018
Updated August 29, 2018 11:52am

  • KAUAI COUNTY PHOTO VIA ASSOCIATED PRESS

    Rain from the remnants of former Hurricane Lane has inundated Kauai this week. This Kauai County photo from Monday shows flooding at Ala Eke near Hanalei. County officials said a 30-year-old Koloa man died after he jumped into Waikomo stream to save a dog.

A 30-year-old Koloa man died after he jumped into a stream to save a dog during a storm Tuesday, Kauai police said.

He has has been identified as Joshua Bradbury.

According to preliminary reports, a resident called 911 at about 2:40 p.m. Tuesday when he observed Bradbury jump into Waikomo stream to save a dog. The witness saw him float downstream and lost sight of him, according to the Kauai Police Department.

Firefighters and Ocean Safety lifeguards searched for Bradbury. With the help of bystanders, his body was located along the west bank of the stream shortly after 5 p.m. and firefighters recovered him. Police said he was transported to Wilcox Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is expected to be performed to determine the exact cause of death.

Remnants from former Hurricane Lane caused a deluge on Kauai Tuesday, bringing more than 20 inches of rain that led to flooding, evacuations and road closures. County officials have closed the road to Hanalei Bridge due to rising river.

Haena State Park and the east end of the Napalu Coast State Wilderness Park also remain closed.

Polihale State Park and the Marina, Kaumualii and Old Smith’s Landing sections of Wailua River State Park were closed due to heavy rain and flooding.

Comments (1)
