Man charged with assaulting police officer after islandwide chase

Prosecutors have charged a 38-year-old man after he allegedly stole a police subsidized vehicle and led police on a chase across Oahu.

Jaya K. Titcomb was charged Wednesday with assault of a law enforcement officer in the first-degree, auto theft, terroristic threatening in the first degree and resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle in the first degree. His bail is set at $500,000.

Police responded to a suspicious man near 10th Avenue in Kaimuki Monday morning. Officers detained the man but allowed the suspect later identified as Titcomb to use the bathroom.

He instead jumped into a police dark blue Toyota 4Runner which may have been left with the engine running.

Titcomb then fled the scene.

Police spotted him near Foodland Beretania Makiki where he allegedly struck the officer with the SUV, causing shoulder and knee injuries.

The officer fired a single round at the suspect as he continued to flee.

Titcomb led police on a chase through Aiea and the North Shore before he ditched the vehicle in Waiahole and fled on foot.

The next morning, police arrested Titcomb near a bridge on Waiahole Valley Road after an area resident saw him. He was transported to a hospital for gunshot injuries to his left shoulder and tricep.

Titcomb has a criminal record of one felony conviction of promotion of a dangerous drug and two petty misdemeanor convictions of theft and driving under the influence of an intoxicant.