Former Kahuku star Kikaha released by Saints

Former Kahuku and University of Washington star Hau’oli Kikaha, whose career has been plagued by injuries, was released by the New Orleans Saints today as all NFL teams begin to trim their rosters to reach the 53-player limit by Saturday.

More than 1,000 players will hit the market over the next two days as teams cut their rosters from 90 players before the NFL season kicks off on Thursday. That means Kikaha, an outside linebacker/defensive end, could be picked up by other teams in need of an outside pass rusher.

Kikaha, 26, was a second-round selection by the Saints in 2015. He spent three seasons with the Saints but missed the 2016 season because a torn ACL. It was his third such injury, dating back to college.

The 6-foot-3, 246-pounder had eight career sacks and started 11 games in his career with New Orleans.

Kikaha was a unanimous All-American and just the sixth in school history in 2014. His 30 career sacks for the Huskies are a school record.