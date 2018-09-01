City crews to remove sand plug from Maili Stream in Waianae

City crews on Tuesday will be using heavy equipment to remove a sand plug at the mouth of Maili Stream at Ulehawa Beach Park in Waianae.

Beachgoers are asked to avoid the work area and avoid swimming in the ocean near the sand plug for the next two to three weeks.

The city’s Department of Facility Maintenance crews will perform the work starting Sept. 4 in accordance with a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers permit.

“City crews will remove as much large debris and floatable litter as possible, and signs will be posted to warn beachgoers of the discharge of the stream water into the ocean,” the statement said.