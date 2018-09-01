Parade date announced for Little League champs

A parade and celebration in honor of Little League Baseball World Series champion from Honolulu has been scheduled for Sept. 8.

The short parade will start downtown at Tamarind Park, continue down South King Street and end at Honolulu Hale, where there will be a celebration featuring live music, refreshments and opportunities to meet the players.

The event, which will take place between 10 a.m. and noon, was announced today by Mayor Kirk Caldwell and Gov. David Ige in conjunction with the Mayor’s Office of Culture and the Arts.

“These young men embody Hawaii’s values — humility, respect and a commitment to excellence — and we couldn’t be prouder of them,” Ige said in a news release. “This team gave us hope, support and a reason to smile during Hurricane Lane. Hawaii wants to celebrate their achievements and say mahalo!”

The Honolulu squad defeated International Region champions South Korea on Aug. 26 to deliver the state it’s third world title in the last 13 years.

“Not only did this team capture the title in convincing fashion by going undefeated and giving up only three runs, they also captured the hearts of all of us in Hawaii by showing that true champions lift everyone higher, including those they compete against,” Caldwell said in a news release.

Free parking will be available in the city’s municipal parking lot and the nearby Kalanimoku building.