Punahou wide receiver Koa Eldredge (22) makes a diving catch as he crosses the goal line for a touchdown during the first half between the ILH Open Division Punahou Buffanblu and the OIA Open Division Farrington Governors on Saturday at Edward Skippa Diaz Stadium, Farrington High School. Punahou beat Farrington 40-14.
Punahou wide receiver Kanoa Kalahiki (2) attempts a catch in the end zone past Farrington defensive back Ezekiel Fesili-Ripley (27) but trapped the ball to the ground.
Farrington defensive back Ezekiel Fesili-Ripley (27) defended Punahou wide receiver Kanoa Kalahiki (2).
Punahou Marist Liufau (7) on ground, Punahou Legend Matautia (43) and other teammates sack Farrington quarterback Chris Afe-Alaivanu (9).
Punahou Marist Liufau (7), Punahou Maninoa Tufono (5) and Punahou Legend Matautia (43) apply pressure to Farrington kicker Andre Elijah Juan Cabuco (37).
Punahou Vincent Terrell (19) stiff arms Farrington linebacker Levi Hau-Kautai (5).
Punahou Vincent Terrell (19) breaks away from Farrington defensive back Ezekiel Fesili-Ripley (27).
Punahou Hiram Defries-Saronitman (92) celebrates a fumble recovery.
Punahou center Duke Clemens (66) blocks during the first half.
