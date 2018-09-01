Ex-Pearl City athlete Jordan Ta‘amu passes for 336 yards in Ole Miss win

HOUSTON >> Former Pearl City athlete Jordan Ta‘amu threw for 336 yards and two touchdowns and Scottie Phillips ran for a career-high 204 yards and two more scores to give Mississippi a 47-27 win over Texas Tech on Saturday.

Ta’amu got things going early when he connected with D.K. Metcalf for a 58-yard touchdown pass on the second play of the game.

Ta‘amu is one of three Hawaii athletes vying for starting quarterback spots in college football. Mililani product McKenzie Milton of Central Florida passed for 346 yards and a career-high five touchdown passes in a 56-17 win over UConn on Thursday. Saint Louis and NCAA championship star Tua Tagovailoa should see action against Louisville today.

Ta‘amu looked great from the start of this one, using a variety of receivers and running the offense with ease. He’ll have one more week to fine tune things before the Rebels begin Southeastern Conference play.

The Rebels host Southern Illinois next Saturday before opening conference play on Sept. 15 when they host top-ranked Alabama.