Retired U.S. Navy Capt. Joe Audino, right, talks with fellow retired sailor and U.S.S. Missouri crewman Art Albert, left, during a commemoration ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Taps is played on the deck of the U.S.S. Missouri after a rifle salute by the 3rd Marine Regiment of Marine Corps Base Hawaii during a commemoration ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
A rifle salute by the 3rd Marine Regiment of Marine Corps Base Hawaii is performed during a commemoration ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
The Joint Service Color Guard of the U.S. Pacific Command retires the colors during a commemoration ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Former U.S.S. Missouri sailor Art Albert, right, embraces Michael Carr, president and CEO of the U.S.S. Missouri Memorial Association, during a commemoration ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Former U.S.S. Missouri sailor Art Albert wipes away a tear during a commemoration ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Former U.S.S. Missouri sailor Art Albert smiles while meeting with U.S. Navy sailors during a commemoration ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
U.S. Navy CTNC (SEL) Nicholas G. Nakamura, right, talks with 442nd veteran Robert Kishinami during a commemoration ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Governor David Ige speaks during a commemoration ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Col. Thomas J. Barrett, commander, U.S. Army Garrison-Hawaii, speaks during a commemoration ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
Former U.S.S. Missouri sailor Art Albert meets with U.S. Navy sailors during a commemoration ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.
A U.S. Navy sailor is silhouetted among flags during a commemoration ceremony to mark the 73rd anniversary of the end of World War II on Sunday, September 2, 2018 at the Battleship Missouri Memorial at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.