Judge orders Amsterdam stabbing suspect held 2 more weeks

    Dutch police officers point their guns at a wounded 19-year-old man who was shot by police after stabbing two people in the central railway station in Amsterdam on Aug. 31. Police investigators included an extremist attack as a possible motive for the stabbings as authorities in the Dutch capital reported that the suspect shot by police was an Afghan citizen.

THE HAGUE, Netherlands >> An investigating judge today ordered an Afghan asylum-seeker held for a further two weeks on suspicion of stabbing “with a terrorist motive” two American tourists at Amsterdam’s main railway station.

Following a behind-closed-doors hearing, the judge extended the 19-year-old suspect’s custody because of fears he may flee, repeat the crime or violate the law, according to a statement by an Amsterdam court.

No further details of the case were released.

The man, identified only as Jawed S. under Dutch privacy rules, was shot by police on Friday shortly after a knife attack left two Americans with serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Earlier Monday, German authorities said that the man had applied for asylum in Germany and was not considered a security threat there.

German Interior Ministry spokesman Harald Neymanns confirmed that the suspect was registered as an asylum-seeker in Germany.

Neymanns says German federal police have no information that the suspect was considered a threat to security or even as a person of interest.

