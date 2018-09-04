  • Tuesday, September 4, 2018
Babysitter accused of child sex assault found dead in Laie

By Leila Fujimori lfujimori@staradvertiser.com
September 4, 2018
Updated September 4, 2018 5:34pm

    Jesse Puaa, 43, was found dead on Aug. 31 in Laie, a couple of weeks after he allegedly committed child sex assault, police said.

A 43-year-old man suspected of child sexual assault was found dead on Aug. 31 in Laie 13 days after the crimes were allegedly committed, police said today.

A CrimeStoppers bulletin publicized on Aug. 22 that Jesse Puaa allegedly sexually assaulted someone’s children.

Police said a man asked Puaa to babysit his children on Aug. 18. The children later told their father that Puaa sexually assaulted them.

Puaa had been wanted on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault and two counts of third-degree sexual assault.

CrimeStoppers coordinator Sgt. Chris Kim said that Puaa’s body was found floating in a river in Laie.

Police said it appeared that Puaa had committed suicide, but are awaiting results of an autopsy report.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s Office said that no information was available today in this case.

LOOKING BACK

