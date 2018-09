A strong earthquake in northern Japan this morning does not pose a tsunami threat to Hawaii.

The preliminary magnitude 6.6 quake struck at 8:07 a.m. Hawaii time 38.6 miles southeast of Sapporo at a depth of 19.26 miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

According to the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center, “there is no tsunami threat from this earthquake.”

There were no injuries immediately reported.